Up The Ladder: Banijay Rights

Banijay Group named Cathy Payne as the new CEO of Banijay Rights, the company’s distribution arm.

Payne will oversee the global distribution strategy and lead the division into its next phase. She previously served as CEO of Endemol Shine International, where, during her tenure, she led the division through international co-productions and brand rollouts for series such as Peaky Blinders and Younger. Additionally, Tim Mutimer will serve as EVP, EMEA Sales & Acquisitions for Banijay Rights. Payne will report to Marco Bassetti, chief executive of Banijay Group.

Bassetti commented, “Cathy is an exceptional leader and incredibly well-respected industry mogul. A creative entrepreneur with extraordinary market knowledge and commercial intelligence, she is behind some of the world’s biggest distribution successes.”