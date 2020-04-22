SPI International Partners With 2BENAMED In LATAM

SPI/FilmBox entered a strategic alliance with media company 2BENAMED in Latin America.

2BENAMED picked up the distribution rights to three of SPI’s VoD packages and localized linear channels in Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, and Uruguay. The VoD packages include the Adrenaline Box, a package with Fast&FunBox, FightBox, Gametoon, and 360TuneBox; the Family Box, a package with FilmBox Arthouse, DocuBox, and FunBoxUHD; and Erox Box.

Berkin Ecevit, Sales & Business Development director at SPI International, said, “We are very excited to be working with Edgar Spielmann and his team at 2BENAMED to bring our content, linear channels, and digital products to the Southern Cone market. We believe our motto ‘Home of Great Entertainment’ will be a great fit for the market to cover the many needs of ever-growing consumer tastes.”