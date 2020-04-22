NAB Show Reveals Travel Video Award Winners

NAB Show, the Travel Video Alliance, and Citizine Networks unveiled the winners of the Travel Video Awards.

With 17 categories, the Travel Video Awards celebrate innovative travel videos from independent filmmakers, the travel industry, and lifestyle brands. The Audience Awards for the Independent Travel Video went to North Eye Land of New Zealand and the Industry Travel Video went to The Circuit. In the Independent Track, the NOMAD Award was given to The Passion of Andalucia, which also won the Best Wanderlust Video. The Best Hosted Video/Series was presented to Mt. Fuji Travel Guide. The Best Documentary was awarded to XACTLY – Project 24 with Planet Water.

Find the complete list of winners online.