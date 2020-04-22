MISTCO Secures Deal Azam Media For ‘Resurrection: Ertugrul’

MISTCO inked a deal with Azam Media for the epic drama Resurrection: Ertugrul.

Produced by Tekden Film, the historical drama chronicles the hero Ertugrul as he struggles to find a home for his tribe and for the woman he loves. Azam Media picked up the series for territories in Sub-Saharan Africa. MISTCO handles distribution.

Aysegul Tuzun, managing director at MISTCO, commented, “Resurrection: Ertugrul is the most successful Turkish historical series in recent years and is the most popular and watched drama distributed in many countries, across the World. It is gratifying that the interest in this historical drama is continuing, although the series has ended in Turkey and it is obvious proof how the series is strong and successful.”