ABS-CBN‘s blockbuster movies will air on Phoenix Movie Channel in China.
In 2019, ABS-CBN secured an agreement with Phoenix Satellite Television to air a film package. Since December 2019, the Chinese network has aired titles such as Four Sisters And A Wedding, while more recently it has broadcasted Barcelona: A Love Untold and Love You To The Stars And Back in March 2020.
The following months find several other titles, including The Achy Breaky Hearts, My Perfect You, and more.
