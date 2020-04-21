ABC Commercial Sells ‘China’s Artful Dissident’ To SVT And NHK

Australia’s ABC Commercial secured sales deals with international public broadcasters for the documentary China’s Artful Dissident.

In Sweden, SVT Knowledge and SVT Play picked up the documentary. NHK in Japan also acquired the program. Produced by Identity Films & Productions, in association with Film Victoria, Screen Australia, ABC Commercial, and the Australian Broadcasting Company, the documentary showcases the body of art from the political cartoonist Badiucao. It follows him as he moves to Berlin to avoid Chinese interference and gets a job with the Chinese artist Ai Weiwei.