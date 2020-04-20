Univision Renews Multi-Year Agreement With Nielsen

Univision signed a multi-year renewal agreement with Nielsen Audio.

The deal encompasses national and local measurement of all 58 of Univision’s owned and operated Uforia Audio Network stations across 15 markets. This latest renewal also covers all Univision people meter markets, continuous diary measurement markets in California and Puerto Rico, and a two-book market in Texas. Nielsen’s suite of services will allow Univision to keep up to date with Hispanic and Spanish-language consumers.

Jesus Lara, president of Radio at Univision, stated, “As the leading Hispanic media company in America with the largest Spanish-language radio network in the country, it’s paramount that we have access to the audio insights and the measurement tools available. Nielsen ratings continue to be the currency of our industry, providing the most comprehensive and representative measurement of the U.S. Hispanic population and we are looking forward to our renewed relationship.”