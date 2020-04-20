SPI International Revamps FilmBox Channel

SPI/FilmBox announced its plans to revamp its flagship channel FilmBox.

As part of this comprehensive revamp, SPI/FilmBox is launching a new graphics package that will roll out across FilmBox channels worldwide, starting with an initial launch in the Czech Republic and Slovakia in April. The improved FilmBox channels will highlight hundreds of hours of new content from major studios. The expanded selection of titles will also include world cinema features and acclaimed local productions.

Haymi Behar, chief marketing officer at SPI International, commented, “We are proud to provide our viewers with innovative products that utilize state of the art technology while remaining practical and familiar. The revamped graphics will introduce some new key features that will render content promotion more informative.”