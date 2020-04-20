Amazon Prime Video To Stream ‘Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten’

Genius Brands International confirmed that Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in spring 2021.

Co-produced by Alibaba Group, Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment, and Arnold Scharzenegger’s Oak Productions, the action-adventure series revolves around a diverse group of boys and girls with unusual superpowers. Arnold Armstrong, voiced by Scharzenegger, arrives as their special kindergarten teacher to teach them how to control their powers and become the heroes of tomorrow. Alibaba Group will premiere the series in China on its streaming platform Youku.

Andy Heyward, chairman and CEO of Genius Brands, commented, “We are gathering steam with our latest tentpole series, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, and are thrilled to have two of the top digital streaming partners worldwide, Amazon and Alibaba, on board as launch partners, reaching a potential global audience of hundreds of millions, as well as the talents of Arnold and the genius that was Stan.”