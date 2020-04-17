Hulu Japan Will Stream ‘One World: Together At Home’

Hulu Japan picked up the streaming rights to One World: Together At Home.

Launched by the international advocacy organization Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, the global special will stream for free on Hulu Japan on April 19, 2020. Lady Gaga assisted in curating the broadcast special, which includes performances and appearances by Alicia Keys, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, Elton John, Idris Elba, Jennifer Lopez, and many others. Before One World streams on Hulu Japan, there will be a six-hour streamed event with numerous other performers and celebrities.

One World: Together At Home celebrates the heroic efforts of community health workers and supports the World Health Organization.