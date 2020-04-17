FOX Entertainment And Caffeine Partner On ‘AniDom Beyond Show’

FOX Entertainment partnered with the social platform Caffeine to launch the AniDom Beyond Show.

Hosted by Andy Richter, the live and interactive program is dedicated to FOX Network’s Sunday comedy block, Animation Domination. The hour-long program premieres on April 19, 2020, on Caffeine, and it will feature re-caps and interviews with the creators and casts of several animated series, including The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, and Bless The Harts, among others. The program will be available for 24 hours on Caffeine before it moves to FOX Now and FOX.com.

Michael Thorn, president of Entertainment at FOX Entertainment, stated, “We’re excited to join forces with Caffeine on this new series. Animation Domination enjoys one of television’s most loyal followings, with its cultural influence reaching far beyond the linear world and deep into the digital universe. With Andy at the helm, the AniDom Beyond Show will even further extend our brand’s legacy by introducing it to a new legion of fans in a fun and innovative way.”