Disney India Will Air Three New Cosmos-Maya Shows

Disney India will premiere three new shows from the India and Singapore-based animation studio Cosmos-Maya.

Guddu, Bapu, and Gadget Guru Ganesha will all air on the channel. Guddu (pictured) revolves around the anthropomorphic circus lion Guddu, a spin-off character from the Motu Patlu franchise. Bapu follows the title character and his three monkeys as they help children face their problems. Buddy comedy Gadget Guru Ganesha tells a story of a quintessential Indian family and captures the nuances of Indian culture.

Anish Mehta, CEO of Cosmos-Maya, remarked, “We are very happy with this development and our heartfelt thanks goes out to Disney India for its continued support of local content. As partners we have both have tasted great success with the hit show Selfie With Bajrangi, and just like Bajrangi, these three shows are also in line with Cosmos-Maya’s USP of creating series that combine ‘Novelty with Relatability’.”