USATV Productions Reveals ‘Nova Vita’ Crime Series

USATV Productions revealed its latest crime drama Nova Vita.

Created by Bagrat and Vaagn Sargsyan of USATV, the series follows two best friends who work in the cryptocurrency business and become embroiled by legal trouble. They decide to fake their deaths with the help of Nova Vita, a company that assists billionaires in staging their deaths and creating new identities. In addition to the Sargsyan brothers, executive producers include former News Corp executive Marty Pompadur and E! Entertainment Television co-founder Larry Namer.

Bagrat Sargsyan commented, “We can see what has resonated on Netflix, Amazon and HBO and Nova Vita will be a plug and play series for the right outlet.”

Namer added, “With Hollywood production at a standstill, broadcasters and streaming platforms are hungry for quality content like Nova Vita. The series has it all – luxury lifestyle, international crime, conspiracy and intrigue. It’s sure to have great appeal for viewers around the globe.”