Treehouse And Televisa Air Genius Brands’ ‘Rainbow Rangers’

Genius Brands International inked two broadcast deals for Rainbow Rangers with Treehouse in Canada and Televisa in Mexico.

The animated preschool series follows seven girls who act as first responders for Earth, protecting people, animals, and the planet’s resources. The series currently airs on Nick Jr. in the U.S. and with other broadcasters around the world, including CCTV in China, Cartoonito in Italy, and Nickelodeon and Noggin in Latin America.

Caroline Tyre, SVP International Distribution and head of Genius Brands Network at Genius Brands, said, “With the addition of two A-List broadcast partners, Corus in Canada and Televisa in Mexico, we have significantly expanded the reach of Rainbow Rangers with maximum penetration across the Western Hemisphere.”