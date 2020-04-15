APC Kids Inks Deal With France Télévisions For ‘Hardball’

APC Kids, the children’s entertainment unit of APC Studios, signed a deal with France Télévisions for Hardball.

Produced by Northern Pictures in association with Screen Australia, Create NSW, and the Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF), the live-action comedy follows Mikey who moves from New Zealand to Western Sydney, where he gets involved with the schoolyard games of handball. The series premiered in Australia on ABC Me and is distributed by ACTF. It has been sold in Norway, Ireland, Canada, and Hong Kong, among other territories.

Lionel Marty, managing director of APC Kids, remarked, “Hardball is an original, charming series with diverse, down-to-earth characters we know young viewers all over the world are going to relate to. We’re proud to be partnering with the ACTF to bring its great programming to a French audience.”