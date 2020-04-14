NAB Show Announces NAB Show Express Plans

NAB Show new digital platform, NAB Show Express, will offer 24-hour access to premium content curated for the global media and entertainment industries.

Powered by Brightcove and Frequency, NAB Show Express will take place May 13-14, 2020, and provide three educational tracks, similar to NAB Show’s traditional experience. The BEIT Express will focus on broadcast engineering and information technology, the NAB Show Experience will feature a variety of information sessions and product showcases, and Tech Talks will highlight relevant conversations with NAB Show community influencers.

NAB Show Express will also spotlight three additional standalone events for May. The Executive Leadership Summit will take place on May 11, the Cybersecurity & Content Protection Summit will run on May 12, and the Post | Production World Online will be available from May 17-19. Separate registrations will be available later on.