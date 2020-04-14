MISTCO Inks Deal For ‘Surprise Wedding’ In Georgia

MISTCO announced new deals for the romantic drama series Surprise Wedding.

Georgia’s Tele Imedi licensed the series. In addition, Mediaset España recently acquired it as well. Surprise Wedding stars Can Yaman and Selen Soyder as Tarik and Itir, respectively, who get married secretly and try to hide their relationship from both their parents.

Aysegul Tuzun, managing director at MISTCO, said, “We are happy to extend our partnership with Tele Imedi with our successful romantic comedy series Surprise Marriage. At these extremely hard times, we believe that people are need of some relief from all worries and concerns they have so the contents like Surprise Marriage will provide joy and relief to them.”