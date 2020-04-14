Federation Entertainment Secures Sales For ‘The Bureau’ S5

Federation Entertainment inked several sales deals for season five of The Bureau.

Co-produced by TOP – The Oligarchs Productions and Federation Entertainment, the espionage thriller series becomes even more ambitious with its fifth season, which debuted on Canal+ on April 6, 2020. International broadcasters that have picked up the new season include Sundance for the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.; SBS for Australia, Rialto for New Zealand; RTBF, VRT, and BeTV for Belgium; SVT for Sweden; MTVA for Hungary, LNK for Lithuania; NRK for Norway; and YLE for Finland.

Taiwan’s Joint Entertainment and Germany’s Joyn Plus+ platform recently picked up all five seasons of The Bureau. In addition, negotiations are underway for remakes in the U.S. and South Korea.