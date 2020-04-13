CBS Reveals Three-Hour Season Finale For ‘Survivor’ In May

CBS will air a three-hour season finale for Survivor: Winners At War on May 13, 2020.

Produced by S.E.G. Holdco., the 40th season finale of Survivor will select a winner to receive a $2 million prize and the title of Sole Survivor.

CBS also announced that the new season of The Amazing Race will begin with a two-hour episode on May 20. Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Worldrace Productions, in association with ABC Studios and Amazing Race Productions, The Amazing Race brings 11 new teams for a journey across the globe.

Noriko Kelley, executive vice president, Program Planning & Scheduling, CBS Entertainment, commented, “When Survivor wraps one of its best seasons ever in May, we’re excited to schedule another signature reality series, The Amazing Race, to step seamlessly into the time period.”