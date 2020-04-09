SPI/FilmBox Expands Partnership With Nej.cz

SPI/FilmBox enhanced its long-term partnership with the Czech television operator Nej.cz.

With the expanded terms, Nej.cz subscribers will be able to access 13 channels from SPI/FilmBox’s channel portfolio, including FilmBox HD, FilmBox Plus, FilmBox Family, and DocuBox HD, among others. In addition, Nej.cz will offer a curated VoD film selection of over 100 titles through its online platform under the FilmBox On Demand branded hub.

Tamas Fülöp, regional director of Operations at SPI International, commented, “The popularity of FilmBox channels among the Czech audience is a proof of our continued commitment to providing our viewers with a well-blended mix of acclaimed movie titles and general entertainment content fit for every taste. We are delighted to be able to make our world of great entertainment accessible to a wider range of audience through our cooperation with Nej.cz.”