Landmark Studio Group To Develop ‘The Operative’

Landmark Studio Group, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, will develop the new international spy drama series The Operative, created by writer and producer Noah Nelson (pictured).

Loosely based on the book Code Name Stinger by Harvey Gomberg, The Operative will star Craig T. Nelson as the retired intelligence operative John Straw, who career was cut short following the Cold War. Emma, a young analyst sent by the CIA to interview him, and John become allies to stop a cunning enemy. Screen Media will distribute the series to third-party platforms or through Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Plus AVoD platforms.

Tim Rouhana, vice president of Development and Production at Landmark, commented, “The Operative demonstrates the caliber of quality content we have focused on creating since forming Landmark last year, and we are extremely proud to be a part of this production. We are aiming high to create a franchise series that tops the binge-worthy lists, and with the incomparable talents of Noah and Craig on board to bring this series to life, we are confident we will achieve it.”