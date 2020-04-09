FilmRise Acquires NA Streaming Rights To Peter Rodgers Library

FilmRise secured the North American streaming rights to the Peter Rodgers Organization (PRO) Film and Television library.

This latest acquisition deal covers 1,115 episodes of content, including the iconic Western The Rifleman, sci-fi sitcom My Favorite Martian, and the first network Western TV series Hopalong Cassidy.

FilmRise will also be distributing seasons one and two of Acapulco H.E.A.T., seasons one through three of Celebrity Bowling, seasons one through six of The Cisco Kid, seasons one through three of The Comedy Show, Conan: The Adventurer, Courageous Cat, seasons one through four of Fifteen, Gigantor, seasons one through three of I Spy, seasons one and two of Movin’ On, and seasons one through three of Tarzan.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, remarked, “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Stephen Rodgers. As traditional television viewing continues to move more toward streaming destinations, we believe fans of classic TV will be excited to find their favorites like The Rifleman and My Favorite Martian. And now we are offering the opportunity for new streaming audiences to discover them.”