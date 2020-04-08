Sundance Now Picks Up ‘Bad Mothers’

Sundance Now, the streaming service from AMC Networks, acquired the U.S. rights to Bad Mothers.

Produced by Jungle Entertainment, in association with Filthy Productions, the eight-part drama series explores modern motherhood through four very different women, all of whom are juggling love, family, careers, infidelity, and even murder. The series stars Tess Haubrich, Mandy McElhinney, Jessica Tovey, and Shalom Brune-Franklin, among others. Bad Mothers will have its exclusive U.S. premiere on Sundance Now on May 7, 2020.

Shannon Cooper, VP of Programming at Sundance Now, commented, “Sundance Now subscribers are looking for their next streaming obsession, and with its entertaining mix of comedy, drama, and plenty of surprises, Bad Mothers is a perfect addition to our slate. We’re excited to partner with Red Arrow Studios International, Jungle Entertainment and Filthy Productions to bring this high-quality drama to US audiences.”