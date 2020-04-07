Pluto TV Rolls Out In Latin America

ViacomCBS announced that Pluto TV is now available across 17 countries in Latin America. Pluto TV Latin America is home to 24 curated channels and plans to reach more than 70 channels in a year.

The streaming platform entered partnerships with over 60 media and content providers to offer 12,000 hours of content for Spanish-language viewers. Pluto TV is available in Argentina, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, and Paraguay, among other countries in the region.

JC Acosta, President ViacomCBS Networks Americas, stated, “As Pluto TV expands rapidly around the world, I am thrilled to announce that Pluto TV is now available to the consumers in Latin America, one of the world’s most important and biggest markets. This innovative product offering is a great complement to our OTT products. It allows us to continue to entertain audiences across in the region and work with our partners to bring this never before seen offering of free streaming television to Latin American audiences.”