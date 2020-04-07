NHK Picks Up ‘Find Me In Paris’ From Federation Kids & Family

Federation Kids & Family closed a deal with Japanese broadcaster NHK for the tween series Find Me In Paris.

NHK picked up the first season of the series to air on its E-TELE channel starting April 10, 2020. Produced by Cottonwood Media with ZDF, ZDF Enterprises, Be-Films, and the Opera National de Paris, Find Me In Paris has sold in 130 countries and currently broadcasts in over 80 territories.

Mari Sakamaki, senior producer in NHK’s Global Content Development Division, said, “Ever since I saw the first episode, I have been captivated by the series. In the series we see such great dance – from classical ballet to hip-hop – by the great actors, and the program is full of entertaining and exciting elements such as time travel, mystery, love and friendship. It is our pleasure to bring this wonderful program to Japanese teenagers. I am looking forward to sharing the joy that I have experienced with our viewers very soon.”