ZED To Distribute ‘Lina’s World’

French producer and distributor ZED will oversee worldwide distribution of Lina’s World (Les Voyages d’Ismaël).

Co-produced by Les Batelières Productions, Foliascope Studios, and Cinemon Entertainment, the 2D animated series is an educational program that explores the origins of Islam, Christianity, and Judaism through the stories of Ismaël, Lina, and Nero. The first season was produced for France Télévisions Éducation. It is scheduled for December 2020.

Chloé Persyn-Preljocaj, head of Sales and Distribution at ZED, said, “We are incredibly enthusiastic about presenting this show worldwide. We see Lina’s World as a stand-out series that promotes awareness of the common history of peoples and the importance of living together. We are convinced that our broadcaster clients around the world will embrace its humorous, kid-friendly tone.”