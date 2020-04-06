Viacom International Studios Confirms Distribution Deals For ‘It’s Pony’

Viacom International Studios announced three distribution deals for its animated series It’s Pony from Nickelodeon International.

The first season of It’s Pony has been acquired by YLE2 in Finland, Televisa’s Channel 5 in Mexico, and Teleamazonas in Ecuador. Created by Ant Blades and animated in the U.K. by Blue Zoo Productions, the animated series follows Annie on her adventures with her carefree and energetic pony.

It’s Pony recently debuted in the U.S. on Nickelodeon. It will air across the new broadcasters near the end of 2020.