OSN Brings Disney+ Originals To Middle East

OSN and The Walt Disney Company will work together to bring Disney+ original series to the Middle East.

OSN will serve as the exclusive distributor to Disney+ content in the region on its platforms and relaunched streaming service. Disney+ original movies and series from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic, will be available to OSN customers.

The Disney+ portfolio includes The Mandalorian, Lady and the Tramp (pictured), High School Musical: The Musical: Series, Marvel’s Hero Project, and much more.

Amit Malhotra, regional lead of Content Sales and Distribution at The Walt Disney Company, commented, “Given that we currently do not plan to launch Disney+ as a standalone service in the region in the near future, we are pleased to work with OSN to bring Disney+ Originals to viewers in the Middle East. This unique distribution strategy, designed specifically for this region, will provide fans and families the opportunity to enjoy world-class original content and amazing storytelling from our extensive portfolio of brands right now in these difficult times.”