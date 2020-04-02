SPI/FilmBox Delivers Gametoon Channel To Molotov

SPI/FilmBox signed a channel distribution agreement with the French streaming service Molotov.

As part of the deal, Molotov will add SPI’s gaming and esports channel Gametoon to its platform. Molotov subscribers will have access to the hundreds of hours of game reviews, esports tournaments, and game walkthroughs shown on Gametoon.

Georgina Twiss, managing director, Western Europe & Africa, at SPI International, remarked, “We are excited to sign our first deal with the innovative streaming platform Molotov for one of our most unique channels, Gametoon, which has revolutionized the way audiences consume gaming & esports related content. Molotov and SPI/FilmBox both acknowledge the importance of adapting traditional television to modern needs and we are confident that our shared vision will render this a long-lasting partnership.”