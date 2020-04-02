Madd’s ‘The Teacher’ Highlighted In MIPTV Showcase

Madd Entertainment‘s drama series The Teacher was featured as part of The Wit’s Fresh TV Fiction showcase.

While the physical MIPTV has been cancelled, much of the content and resources of the market have been moved to MIPTV Online+, the digital platform offering access to MIPTV’s originally planned programming. MIPTV Online+ registrants can access the special online session with The Wit’s Virginia Mouseler. Co-produced by Medyapim and MF Yapim, The Teacher was the only Turkish drama highlighted in the review.

The Teacher follows a physics teacher’s attempt to keep his class hostage until they face the truth behind the death of one of their classmates. The series aired in March on FOX Turkey.