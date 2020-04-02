Kanal D’s ‘Bidding Farewell’ Airs In Paraguay

Kanal D announced that the drama series Bidding Farewell (pictured) premiered in Paraguay on March 30, 2020.

Directed by Hilal Saral, Bidding Farewell aired under its Spanish-language title Mi Ultimo Deseo on Telefuturo. The family drama series follows Lale, a wife and mother of two daughters, as she learns that her dizzy spells are the symptoms of a life-changing disease.

In addition, Kanal D drama Leaf Cast recently debuted in Kazakhstan on Khabar. The series is adapted from novel by the famous Turkish writer Resat Nuri Gültekin. It tells the story of one family and the hardships they face.