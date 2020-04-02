Conviva Report Shows Surge In Streaming And Daytime Viewing

Conviva, the analytics and measurement platform for streaming video, released a new report on how consumption patterns and streaming engagement have been affected by COVID-19 precautionary measures.

In March, when countries across the globe are advising social distancing guidelines, streaming increased by more than 20 percent compared to the two weeks prior. In the Americas, the bump was nearly 27 percent. Additionally, daytime viewing increased by nearly 40 percent compared to the two weeks prior.

Find the complete findings of the report online.