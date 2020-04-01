Up The Ladder: WarnerMedia

Media and entertainment executive Jason Kilar has been appointed CEO of WarnerMedia.

Kilar has served in several leadership positions, including CEO of Hulu from the company’s start in 2007 until 2013. Before then, he worked at Amazon for nine years, where he held SVP of Worldwide Application Software. More recently, he served as co-founder and CEO of the streaming service Vessel. His post will be effective starting May 1, 2020.

John Stankey, president and chief operating officer of AT&T, said, “Jason is a dynamic executive with the right skill set to lead WarnerMedia into the future. His experience in media and entertainment, direct-to-consumer video streaming and advertising is the perfect fit for WarnerMedia, and I am excited to have him lead the next chapter of WarnerMedia’s storied success.”