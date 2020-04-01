Rainbow Secures U.K. Licensing Partners For ’44 Cats’

Rainbow confirmed several licensing announcements for its 44 Cats brand in the U.K.

The first season of the animated series began airing on POP TV, Nick Jr, and Nick Jr Too in 2019. Rainbow is working with Lisle Licensing to license the brand in the U.K. TDP Textile Aykroyds is about to roll out its nightwear collection through F&F and Amazon.

Since February, U.K. toy partner Simba Dickie’s Siso Toys started distributing an all-cat collection through its retailers, including The Entertainer, Argos, Amazon, with Asda launching in April.