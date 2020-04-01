Prime Entertainment Inks Doc Deal With RTBF

Prime Entertainment Group secured a deal with French-speaking Belgium broadcaster RTBF for titles from its documentary catalog.

RTBF picked up Extreme Stuntsmen (pictured), a documentary about the Danglade family and other stunt performers, and English Gypsies, which dives into the close community of travelers. Prime Entertainment and RTBF have worked together since 2013 on deals for a variety of content, including Mediterranean Sea, Scorching Summer in Odessa, Albania: Forbidden Paradise, and Oakland’s Juvenile Squad, among others.

Alexandra Marguerite, head of Sales for Prime, remarked, “We are very proud to be working with RTBF and to fulfill their growing demand, they have been great partners for over seven years. We are happy to offer some of the best and most diverse content of the market with our diverse catalog of high qualities documentaries.”