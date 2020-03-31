Live TV Trade Shows: An Update

In order to have the best picture possible of the live trade show season — which has been mostly rebooted this year — the industry is closely monitoring what will happen now that organizers of the Cannes Film Festival have revealed new possible dates.

After first announcing that the May 12-23 event was going to be postponed, the Festival’s organizers advanced two options for new dates. The event will now either be held at the end of June — starting the 23rd or the 27th — or at the end of August. A third option also floated was to cancel the event altogether.

August dates are also favored by the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas, which moved from its original May 19-21 dates to August 11-13.

As for other industry events, NATPE Budapest is still currently scheduled to take place June 30-July 3. The Rendez Vous in Biarritz is scheduled for September 6-10. The Venice Film Festival is set for September 2-12. Cable TV’s Jornadas is in the calendar for September 16-17 in Buenos Aires. RAI’s Prix Italia is planned for September 29-October 2. And the Toronto International Film Festival is set for September 10-20.

In addition, DISCOP Abidjan was moved from May 27-29 to September 3-4, and DISCOP Johannesburg from July 29-31 to October 28-29.

With some seven TV trade events, the month of September might very well shape up to be the industry’s busiest month in entertainment trade show history.

The month of October will see only three major TV trade shows: MIPCOM (October 12-15 in Cannes), the NAB Show (October 21-22 in New York City), and DISCOP in Johannesburg.

November will get less hectic with just the American Film Market (November 3-8) and MIP Cancun (November 17-20).

Finally, the Asia TV Forum is set to take place in Singapore on December 1-4. And Pescara, Italy’s Cartoons on the Bay — which was originally scheduled for April 2-5 — is now programmed for December 3-5.