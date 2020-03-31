WDR Commissions Local ‘Switch’ Adaptation

Lineup Industries confirmed a German commission for its gameshow format Switch.

Produced by Riverside for broadcaster WDR, the local version will be titled Quizz Dich Auf 1. Originally produced for VRT in Belgium, Switch is a game show played without a points system. The winner is determined from among five contestants, who are competing for positions in a line. German TV presenter Guido Cantz will host the German local adaptation. The series will launch in April.

Julian Curtis, co-founder of Lineup Industries, commented, “Studio-based game shows continue to be appealing for both audiences who are looking for event television the whole family can enjoy together, and for broadcasters who are seeking dynamic programs to boost their primetime schedules.”