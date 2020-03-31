Brad Holloway’s ‘Open House 1-4’ Launches On It’s A Short

It’s A Short, the online platform promoting short films worldwide, will now stream screenwriter Brad Holloway’s Open House 1-4.

Produced by Demitri Blanco and Chuck Ardezzone, the dark comedy spotlights the cutthroat real estate industry. The film takes place in an upscale Florida neighborhood where a snobbish realtor suspects a Latino couple of criminal activity during an open house. When the realtor tells the other guests, all hell breaks loose.

Open House 1-4 received the Gold Award from International Independent Awards, from the winter 2020 edition. The film will soon be available on additional streaming platforms, including Amazon.