MISTCO Inks Deals For ‘Melek’ And ‘Hold My Hand’

MISTCO secured new deals with the Ukrainian network Inter UA for Melek: A Mother’s Struggle and Hold My Hand.

Following its successful debut in Turkey on TRT 1, Melek: A Mother’s Struggle (pictured) aired on Inter UA. Produced by Us Yapim, the drama series chronicles the challenges Melek faces with her children and the family she left behind. MISTCO has also sealed a deal with Inter UA for romantic drama Hold My Hand.

Sureyya Onal, producer of Melek: A Mother’s Struggle, commented, “Our foremost priority was to get the audience to believe that the story occurs within a family similar to theirs. Turkish people generally attach utmost importance to their families. We used Turkish family values intensely in the series. But while doing so, we cared not to detach from the universality of love, kindness, and conscience in our stories. So, we have reached audiences from all around the world with our titles.”

Aysegul Tuzun, managing director at MISTCO, added, “Melek: A Mother’s Struggle is doing well in Turkey despite huge competition and our expectation is high for international sales. Besides this title, Hold My Hand is still one of our driving content that has been sold to over 30 countries as of now.”