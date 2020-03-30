Cartoons on the Bay Reveals New Dates

Cartoons on the Bay, organized by Rai Com, the Italian broadcaster’s content sales division, announced the new dates for the 2020 edition of the animation and children’s television festival.

Organized in collaboration with the Abruzzo region, the municipality of Pescara, and the municipality of L’Aquila, Cartoons on the Bay will take place from December 3-5, 2020, in Pescara, Italy.

Prior to the escalating spread of the coronavirus, the festival was scheduled to take place in April.