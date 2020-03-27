ProSiebenSat.1 CEO Max Conze Departs

With Italy’s Mediaset reaching 19.3 percent ownership of ProSiebenSat.1, CEO Max Conze leaves the German media company with immediate effect.

Reportedly, Conze was against the creation of the Media For Europe project that included Mediaset’s media companies in Spain and Italy. Apparently, ProSiebenSat.1 is reacting to previous departures of some senior executives, criticism from within the company’s own ranks, and the sharp drop in the share price. The 51-year-old Conze joined ProSiebenSat.1 in June 2018 and his contract would have ended next year.

CFO Rainer Beaujean has additionally assumed the office of chairman of the executive board. New appointees to the executive board are Wolfgang Link and Christine Scheffler. Link heads the entertainment segment and Scheffler continues to be in charge of human resources.