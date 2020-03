Rai Ragazzi Confirms Production Of ‘Dragonero’ Series

Rai Ragazzi, the children’s entertainment unit of the Italian public broadcaster RAI, announced the production of Dragonero.

Produced by Rai Ragazzi and Sergio Bonelli Editore, the animated series is based on the highly successful comic of the same name, created by Luca Enoch and Stefano Vietti. The animated series revolves around the adventures of two brothers, Ian and Myrva, and their best friend Gmor, as they are called upon to face the Arcana queen.