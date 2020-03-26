Prime Entertainment Signs Deal With Universal Communication

Prime Entertainment Group closed an agreement with Universal Communication for its celebrity programming.

Universal Communication picked up the new season of Hollywood News Feed for the Russian network Hollywood. Hollywood News Feed features the latest scoops from the show business industry, including the latest celebrity interviews, breaking news, and red-carpet moments.

Alexandra Marguerite, head of Sales at Prime Entertainment Group, commented, “We are happy to develop our business relationship with Hollywood since the launch of the channel and to continue providing some of the best entertainment programs we have.”