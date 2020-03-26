Court TV Increases New Free Trial Programming

Court TV will expand the titles for free viewing on its Trials on Demand page.

The multi-platform network will be adding compelling trials from its vast library to its free on-demand programming. Iconic trials that will be available for free streaming include California v. O.J. Simpson from 1995, Florida v. Aileen Wuornos from 1992, Cosby v Corkery from 1994. Contemporary cases will also be accessible, such as Texas v. Amber Guyger from 2019 and Arizona v. Jodi Arias from 2013.