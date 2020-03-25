Up The Ladder: TV France International

TV France International appointed Frédérique Juanico as delegate executive director.

Juanico took on the responsibilities of her newly created position as of February 18, 2020. She will take over the legal, administrative, human resources, and budgetary duties of the secretary-general. In addition, she will oversee the expansion of the organization’s role in supporting exports.

She previously worked for AGESSA (the French Social Security Organization for Artists and Authors).