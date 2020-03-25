Nickelodeon Hot Orders ‘Ziggy’ From ADD Content

ADD Content has been commissioned to produce the YA drama Ziggy for Nickelodeon Hot.

Created by Shahar Segall and Oren Yaakobi, Ziggy tells the story of teenager Dori, whose skin condition makes him hide from the world. In order to achieve his secret dream of performing on a stage, he invents a talented alter ego named Ziggy. Amitai Erman stars in the lead role. ADD Content will represent the series for international distribution.

Hadas Mozes-Lichtenstein, co-founder and head of International at ADD Content, stated, “This show is a really important story in a time when we as a society, and particularly our teenagers, are more and more image conscious. We’re excited to bring this fun, relatable coming-of-age series to life on Nickelodeon and can’t wait to introduce the hugely talented Amitai to audiences.”