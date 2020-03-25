Electric Entertainment’s ‘Almost Paradise’ Airs On WGN America

WGN America will premiere Electric Entertainment‘s newest crime series Almost Paradise.

Starring Christian Kane and Samantha Richelle, the series will air beginning March 30, 2020. Kane stars as Alex Walker, a former DEA agent who is forced into early retirement due to his partner’s betrayal and his life-threatening battle with hypertension. He now operates a gift shop in a luxury resort on a tropical island in the Philippines. The luxury resort attracts all kinds of clientele, including powerful and criminal elite from around the world. Walker will reluctantly be drawn back into this world of investigation by his friends and the local police.