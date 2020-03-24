Netflix Renews New Seasons Of ‘Love Is Blind’ And ‘The Circle’

Netflix will premiere new seasons of several fan favorites.

Rhythm + Flow, The Circle, and Love Is Blind will all return for a second season in 2021, while Netflix has also placed a third season order for The Circle and Love Is Blind. Produced by Gaspin Media, Jesse Collins Entertainment, and Get Lifted Film Co., Rhythm + Flow features industry legends as they search for undiscovered talent. From Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group, The Circle revolves around contests in a social experiment competition. Kinetic Content’s Love Is Blind will return with new singles who will enter pods for a dating experiment.

In addition, Netflix will introduce a new series, Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo, from Alfred Street Industries. In the new series, Marie Kondo and her team visit towns across America to help people spark joy in their lives.