Disney+ Launches In The U.K., Italy, And More

Disney+ continued its global expansion as the streaming service became available today in several countries across Europe.

The latest countries with access to the Disney streaming platform include the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland. The service will roll out in France starting April 7, 2020. To address concerns over the broadband infrastructure with the expected consumer demand, Disney+ will feature a lower overall bandwidth utilization, by a minimum of 25 percent. The streaming service offers more than 500 films, 26 original movies, and series, including The Mandalorian, Lady and the Tramp (pictured), Marvel’s Hero Project, and much more.

Kevin Mayer, chairman of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International, stated, “As the streaming home for Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic, Disney+ delivers high-quality, optimistic storytelling that fans expect from our brands, now available broadly, conveniently, and permanently on Disney+. We humbly hope that this service can bring some much-needed moments of respite for families during these difficult times.”