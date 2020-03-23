All3media Int’l Acquires Global Rights To Coronavirus Doc

All3media International picked up the global rights to Coronavirus: How To Self Isolate.

Produced by Parable, the documentary discusses the best practices on self-isolation. Dr Xand van Tulleken and psychologist Kimberley Wilson share useful tips and advice for the escalating Coronavirus pandemic. The documentary premiered yesterday in the U.K. on Channel 4.

This is All3media International’s latest collaboration with Parable. The two companies worked together on the distribution of documentary Extreme Everest with Ant Middleton.